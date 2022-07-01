VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Insider Buys £19,999.10 in Stock

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) insider Bernard J. Bulkin bought 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($24,535.76).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.50. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £341.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Get VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.