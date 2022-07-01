VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VIAO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIAO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of VIA optronics from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in VIA optronics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

