Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 1,840,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,407. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -441.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

