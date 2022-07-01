Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 2,200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pool were worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $200,159,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.01. 4,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.14. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.