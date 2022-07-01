Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 57,100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

DHR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.37. 26,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

