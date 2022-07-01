Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.32% of OGE Energy worth $26,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. 21,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

