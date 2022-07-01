Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $28.58 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after acquiring an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,176,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 169,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

