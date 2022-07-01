Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $49.42 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $49,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.38. 15,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.41.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

