Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 31,700 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $61,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.27. 5,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,827,916.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

