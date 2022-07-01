Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,900 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.46% of Arrow Electronics worth $36,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

