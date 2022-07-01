Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 39,800 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of PACCAR worth $53,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.94. 10,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.