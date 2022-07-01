Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of WEC Energy Group worth $48,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 321,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. 14,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

