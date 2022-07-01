Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 99,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.21% of LKQ worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.96. 21,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.