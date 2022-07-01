Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 99,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.21% of LKQ worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.
Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
LKQ Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.