Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Position Cut by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.11% of Vivid Seats worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $10,923,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $6,053,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,589. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Vivid Seats Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.