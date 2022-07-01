Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:IDE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 5,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,688. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.