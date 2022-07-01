Wade Financial Advisory Inc Buys 1,250 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IWV stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

