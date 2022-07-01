Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

