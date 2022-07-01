Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 16,282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.