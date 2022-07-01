Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $853,124.60 and $132,460.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00183077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00658742 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015989 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

