Wanchain Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00264157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

