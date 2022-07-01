Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $11.26 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 in the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

