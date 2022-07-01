Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $11.26 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 in the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.