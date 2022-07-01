Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,629. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.94.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

