Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEAV stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.