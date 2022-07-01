Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:WEJOW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,986. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wejo Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

