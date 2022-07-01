WELL Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $1.93 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

