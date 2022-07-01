Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $137.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.46.

NYSE MHK opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

