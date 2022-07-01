Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

