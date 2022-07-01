Wells Fargo & Company Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

MTB opened at $159.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

