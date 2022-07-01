Wells Fargo & Company Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $121.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

