Wells Fargo & Company Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $121.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.
NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.