Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.
NYSE WELL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.20. 9,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,557. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Welltower by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Welltower by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Welltower by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
