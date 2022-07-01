West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.68

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.68 and traded as low as $24.23. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 35,490 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $404.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

