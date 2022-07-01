Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up 1.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 5.14% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 600,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 481,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WBND opened at $21.04 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

