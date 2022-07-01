WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is Canal Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Xponance Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in WestRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in WestRock by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 65,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.