Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTBDY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.25) to GBX 3,910 ($47.97) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($44.41) to GBX 2,790 ($34.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,150 ($50.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,712.50.

Get Whitbread alerts:

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.