Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTBDY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.25) to GBX 3,910 ($47.97) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($44.41) to GBX 2,790 ($34.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,150 ($50.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,712.50.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.