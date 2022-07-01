Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 61,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 575,016 shares.The stock last traded at $72.88 and had previously closed at $78.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

