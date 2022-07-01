Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 43.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) shares dropped 43.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 243,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 23,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.
About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)
Featured Stories
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.