Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 43.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) shares dropped 43.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 243,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 23,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

