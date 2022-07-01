Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.