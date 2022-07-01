Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $55.85 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

