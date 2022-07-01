Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

