Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 471 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.