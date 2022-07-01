Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 484 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

