Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $74.77 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

