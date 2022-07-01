Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

