Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $217.21 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $298.23 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $217.21 or 0.01119388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00180024 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.01401611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,801,605 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

