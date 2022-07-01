X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $4.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.