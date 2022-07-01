Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 25,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
