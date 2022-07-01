Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 25,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 177,015 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.