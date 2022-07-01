Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

XHR opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

