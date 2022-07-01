XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Head to Head Review

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get XOS alerts:

This table compares XOS and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18% XL Fleet -249.90% -14.60% -13.33%

This table compares XOS and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 59.62 $23.40 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $15.60 million 10.42 $28.79 million ($0.35) -3.29

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XOS and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $8.29, indicating a potential upside of 350.63%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Volatility & Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XOS beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.