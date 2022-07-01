YENTEN Price Up 126.4% This Week (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 126.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $49,810.72 and approximately $324.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.54 or 0.05499424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00262709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00576059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00075005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00521706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.