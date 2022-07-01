yieldfarming.insure Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,796.00 (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,180.85 or 0.99758739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00038124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00215069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00239665 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00115473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00077471 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000218 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling yieldfarming.insure

